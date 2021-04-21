Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Gentex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,761. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

