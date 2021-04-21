Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 5,014 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.
Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,507. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
