Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,073. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

