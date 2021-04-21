$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

AMAL stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The company has a market capitalization of $517.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

