Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,832 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 41,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

