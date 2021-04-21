Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

