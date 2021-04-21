Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 407,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,153. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

