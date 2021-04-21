DA Davidson Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $182.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.