Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 665.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 27.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $72.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.