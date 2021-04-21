Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Southern were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 41,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The company has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

