Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $116.16.

