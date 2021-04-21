Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,792,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after buying an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after buying an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,476. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.