Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 168.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 91.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HP by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 250,999 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. 76,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,017,135. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

