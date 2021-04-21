Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.33% of Federated Hermes worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,598. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

