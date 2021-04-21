Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report sales of $188.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.80 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year sales of $829.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $833.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.80 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,873. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

