Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 27,595 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1,986.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.