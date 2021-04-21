Elitium Price Reaches $5.20 on Top Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00009282 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and approximately $217,568.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.