Brokerages Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $5.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.52 billion and the lowest is $5.40 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year sales of $21.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $56.36. 198,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

