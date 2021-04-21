First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

