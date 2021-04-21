Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,757 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 1.4% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,000. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of -185.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.48.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

