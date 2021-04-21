IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,599,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.70. 6,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,074. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

