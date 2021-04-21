Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.29. 11,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

