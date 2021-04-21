Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $258.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

