Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $102.93. 66,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

