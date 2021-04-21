Tri Star Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,058 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. American Finance Trust comprises 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of American Finance Trust worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 3,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.