Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. 579,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

