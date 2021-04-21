Peoples Bank OH Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

