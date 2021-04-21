Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84.

