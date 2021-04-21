Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $139.77. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

