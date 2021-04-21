4,398 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

