Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 198,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,504. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

