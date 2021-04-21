Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.78 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.