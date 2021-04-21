Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 99,086 shares.The stock last traded at $25.27 and had previously closed at $25.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $762.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $586,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

