Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.64 and last traded at $39.08. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 324,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

