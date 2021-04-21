Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price rose 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 720,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,999,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

OCGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.