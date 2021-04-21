Phantasma (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $464,334.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $49.10 million and $464,334.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.09 or 1.00066789 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00037163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00158278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

