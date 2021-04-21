Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,673 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

