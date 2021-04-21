Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Insiders have bought a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 16,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,236. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $38.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

