MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $315.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. State Street Corp lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

