Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,044.3% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 135,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 123,227 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 163,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 226,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The firm has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

