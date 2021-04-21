Covenant Asset Management LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store comprises about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.76. 2,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day moving average is $143.47.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

