Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 81,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,984. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Kering has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

