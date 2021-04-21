Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.61. 58,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.