iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after acquiring an additional 81,626 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $77.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

