Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $44.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

