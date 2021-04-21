Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 384,788 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

