The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Upgraded at Vertical Research

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $781.57.

Shares of TTD traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.48. 15,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,335. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 239.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,787,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,601 shares of company stock valued at $219,810,355 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

