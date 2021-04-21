Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 662,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 3,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

