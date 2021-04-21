Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 307,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

