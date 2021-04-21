McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Cut by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE MKC opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.